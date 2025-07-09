All Lakers

Lakers Could Set Up Luka Doncic to Sign Massive $406 Million Extension

Nelson Espinal

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing to offer star Luka Doncic a massive contract extension in August, but it will only be a precursor to a bigger contract down the road.

The extension window opens up for Doncic on Aug. 2 when he can sign a multi-year deal worth millions.

The biggest deal he can sign this offseason is a four-year, $223 million deal that makes him earn more than $55 million per season.

If he takes a more patient approach, the 26-year-old can get a bigger payday down the road.

The Athletic's John Hollinger broke down what an extension for the Lakers superstar could look like.

"However, it seems vastly more likely he will take a shorter deal that would make him eligible for 35 percent of the cap once he achieves 10-year veteran status in the summer of 2028," Hollinger wrote in an article on The Athletic.

"Contractually, Dončić is a rarity: a superstar who was traded before his second contract ended. That makes him ineligible for the supermax deal that most players of his ilk can sign at the end of their second contract.

"However, if he were to void his player option in 2026 and sign a three-year, $161 million extension with the Lakers with a 2028-29 player option, he would be a 10-year vet in the summer of 2028.

"At that point, he could sign a monstrous five-year deal worth up to approximately $406 million to remain in L.A."

More news: Lakers Expected to Sign Former Warriors Guard in Free Agency: Report

Doncic is set to become one of the highest-paid players in the NBA, though his contract will be limited due to being traded from the Mavericks.

The Lakers are facing pressure to get the Doncic deal done since he can make the same amount if he leaves during free agency next season as he would signing an extension.

Doncic can make the Lakers sweat for his signature, but all indications are that he is happy in Los Angeles and will eventually sign the massive contract.

More news: Lakers' Negotiations With Dorian Finney-Smith Went 'Badly' Says NBA Insider

Lakers' Bronny James Reveals What He's Worked On Improving This Offseason

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News