Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Weighs in On Team USA's Strong Performance
Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is taking in the Team USA experience in the 2024 Paris Olympics like the rest of the world. After Team USA's dominant victory over Team Serbia, Russell couldn't help but share what he was feeling after the convincing win.
Russell was in awe of his country's performance, especially the performance that Lakers superstar LeBron James put on display in front of the world. In the team's first Olympic game, James may not have been the team's leading scorer, that being Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant, but James led the way on all other fronts.
The 39-year-old added 21 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in his first Olympic action since 2012. James is one of the most accomplished players in the game of basketball and arguably the most accomplished athlete in the history of sports.
The NBA's all-time leading scorer is a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, and a two-time gold medal Olympian. James is seeking his third Olympic gold medal and fourth overall, while Team USA is seeking their fifth consecutive gold medal.
The Ohio native is no stranger to greatness, and this potential gold medal would add to his Hall of Fame resume. Team USA and James will seek another victory on Wednesday against Team South Sudan.
