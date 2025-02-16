Lakers' Dalton Knecht Had Incredible Reaction to Learning NBA Rising Stars Winners Received $35K
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht has been making waves this February, especially with his appearance in the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend.
It’s been an eventful few weeks for Knecht, who was drafted by the Lakers with the 17th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Known for his sharp shooting, the former Tennessee All-American has had a solid rookie season, averaging 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Lakers.
Knecht’s All-Star experience came after an interesting trade saga.
Initially, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets as part of a deal that would bring center Mark Williams to Los Angeles. However, the trade was rescinded after Williams failed his physical, and Knecht returned to the Lakers without ever playing for Charlotte.
At the Rising Stars Challenge in San Francisco’s Chase Center, Knecht showed out with an impressive performance.
Playing for Team Chris, coached by Hall of Famer Chris Mullin, Knecht helped his squad dominate. Team Chris won both of its matchups, including a semifinal victory over Team Tim, where Knecht contributed seven points, four rebounds, and two assists.
In the final against Team G League, Knecht added five points and two rebounds in the 25-14 win, finishing the night with 12 total points, six rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
After the game, Knecht made headlines with his priceless reaction to the prize money.
When reporters informed him that the Rising Stars participants earned $35,000, he replied, “We won 35k?” with a grin, clearly surprised but pleased.
The Rising Stars Challenge is just one example of the NBA's increasing emphasis on rewarding All-Star participants.
Players in the All-Star Game and those competing in skill challenges or other events stand to make significant payouts.
The NBA has introduced higher payouts for players in the 2025 All-Star Weekend, with those in the Rising Stars Challenge pocketing substantial bonuses.
Winners of the All-Star Game, as well as participants in other competitions, including the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest, stand to earn anywhere from $30,000 to over $100,000 depending on the event.
Back with the Lakers, Knecht has continued to develop into a valuable role player.
While he may not be the superstar just yet, his work ethic and skillset make him a promising part of the team’s future.
He’s made an immediate impact, especially as a shooter, which has earned him the trust of Lakers head coach JJ Redick. With the Lakers in the thick of playoff contention, Knecht's performance during the All-Star weekend only further solidified his place as a key piece of the Lakers' young core.
