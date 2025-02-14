Lakers' Dalton Knecht Reacts to Presence of Luka Doncic on Court
February 10 marked a historic night for the Los Angeles Lakers as Luka Dončić made his highly anticipated debut following a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
In a deal that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and brought Dončić to Los Angeles, fans were eager to see how the young star would perform in his first game for the Lakers. The 24-year-old did not disappoint, leading the Lakers to a 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz.
More Lakers: How Many Points Did Luka Doncic Score in Second Game With Lakers?
In his debut, Dončić played for 24 minutes, contributing 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.
His unique blend of scoring and playmaking immediately made an impact on the Lakers' offense, and his chemistry with his new teammates was evident from the jump.
Dončić’s passing was particularly remarkable, with one behind-the-back assist to Austin Reaves and another no-look pass to LeBron James standing out as key highlights of the game.
For the Lakers, the addition of Dončić was a game-changer, with the team showing more fluidity and precision in their offense. Dončić’s ability to orchestrate plays and find open teammates helped unlock the potential of the roster, with Reaves and James both having efficient outings.
Despite the changes, the Lakers' defense remained solid, and they were able to outpace the Jazz on both ends of the floor.
Rookie Dalton Knecht also found himself in the spotlight during this game, having recently gone through a whirlwind of transactions.
More Lakers: Lakers Notes: Luka Doncic Debut Views, Mark Williams Impact, Jayson Tatum Diss
After being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, Knecht was quickly brought back to the Lakers after a failed physical by Hornets center Mark Williams. Reflecting on his wild few weeks, Knecht shared his excitement about playing alongside Dončić for the first time.
“It’s crazy,” Knecht said. “The passes that he was making out there, it’s crazy. They told me the first thing back is no matter what, when he has the ball, be ready to shoot. He’s going to get it to you, no matter what. And seeing a couple of passes to AR (Reaves), Bron, he wasn’t even looking. So it was crazy. I’m excited.”
The Lakers enter the All-Star break with a 32-20 record, sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference. With 12 wins in their last 15 games, Los Angeles appears to be hitting their stride as they make a push for the playoffs.
The addition of Dončić has added a new dimension to their already formidable roster, and fans are eager to see what the future holds with him in purple and gold.
More Lakers:
Bronny James Drops Career-High Points Despite Lakers Loss to Jazz
Dalton Knecht Finally Breaks Silence Regarding Lakers Rescinded Trade
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI