Lakers: Damian Lillard Gives Russell Westbrook Some Advice

Blazers guard Damian Lillard provided some words of wisdom for Russell Westbrook.

In recent weeks, NBA stars have publicly condemned the continual bashing of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook as he struggles through one of his worst statistical seasons. Draymond Green and Bradley Beal both believe that Westbrook deserves more respect than he's getting, particularly from fans. Green and Beal are both high profile players who have voiced their support for Westbrook. Now, we can add six-time All-NBA guard Damian Lillard to the list.

In an appearance on NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Lillard spoke highly of Westbrook and his career accolades. 

"Russell Westbrook's career and legacy is undeniable. That's just the bottom line. The career he's had, what he's accomplish, the things that he's done - nobody else has been able to do."

Lillard characterized the trolling from fans as a situation that's gone 'overboard'.

Westbrook's has had a decorated career. There is no arguing that. He's a nine-time All-Star, nine-time All-NBA guard, two-time scoring champion and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. 

The challenge for Westbrook has been fitting in alongside LeBron James. And Anthony Davis, when he's healthy.

This is the fewest points Russ has averaged since his age-21 season. The Lakers massively underperforming hasn't helped his cause either. Russ and the his teammates having to take the podium after frustrating losses has been a frequent sight this season. 

Lillard also discussed how Russ needs to handle the media a bit differently.

"You're playing in one of the biggest markets. So I would just face it. Whatever the questions y’all ask me, whether I think it’s a dumb question, or something that is self-explanatory or whatever, just face it and deal with it or whatever."

Lillard's advice rings truer than ever after Russ's aggressive exchange with The LA Times' Broderick Turner after the Lakers blowout loss against the Mavericks. Triple-doubles and a tepid-at-best relationship with the media are both large parts of Westbrook's NBA career. 

