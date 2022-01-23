Skip to main content
Lakers: Danny Green Defends Frank Vogel, Thinks Blaming Him Isn't Fair
The Lakers are going through a lot of really tough times right now. Not only are they struggling to win games and stay in the playoff hunt, but the overall mood has shifted and become somewhat hostile. 

Hostile might be a strong word, but there is no doubting that there's a sense of uneasiness around the organization. It seems like all over, people are looking for someone on the Lakers to place the blame on. Sometimes it's Russell Westbrook, sometimes it's Frank Vogel

But not everyone is on board with putting their bad season on Vogel. That would include former Lakers players like Danny Green, who took his chance to defend his old coach this week on Inside the Green Room.

“Coach Vogel man, I liked Coach. He was great, and this is one of the reasons why I don’t want to coach. He’s been dealt, I don’t want to say a bad hand, but it’s a situation where it’s hard to figure out, especially with injuries, COVID. He hasn’t had some of his best players in the lineup yet and he’s getting blamed for a lot of things that I don’t think are his fault at all. It doesn’t make any sense. Poor stretches – I mean, hey they do what they do, it’s their business. They make up their mind. They figure out where they want to move to but I think Coach Vogel is a great coach and I think he should be there”

Green was part of the Lakers squad that went into the bubble and came out with an NBA Championship. He was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that brought Dennis Schroder out to Los Angeles. 

But he's right. Vogel was given a roster that had almost no shot of coming out of the gates hot. Add in the fact that Russ has struggled and AD has been out, and it's hard to understand how he would be expected to get his team to dominate. 

