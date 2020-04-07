AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers' Danny Green Remains Optimistic That NBA Season Will Resume

Melissa Rohlin

Right now, no one knows what will happen with the NBA season, including league commission Adam Silver. 

But Lakers' Danny Green remains optimistic that professional basketball will resume amid the global COVID-19 pandemic after being a part of a call with the National Basketball Players Association. 

“By any means necessary, we’re going to try and salvage the season,” Green said on his podcast "Inside The Green Room." “And right now, we’re fighting. [The director of the NBPA] Michele [Roberts] and most guys think that for sure we’re going to have a season. It’s just going to start later than we expected."

Silver was much more unsure during a live-streamed interview with Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson on the NBA's Twitter account on Monday. 

"We should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions," Silver said. "...It doesn't mean that internally, both the league and in discussions with our our players and the teams, we aren't looking at many different scenarios for restarting the season. But it honestly is just too early given what's happening right now to even be able to project or predict where we'll be in a few weeks."

Silver suspended the season March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, Silver was hoping for about a 30-day hiatus, but that timeline was blown up as it became clear how catastrophic it would be to loosen social restrictions. On Monday, he said the situation is too fluid and there's too many unknowns to make any predictions.

The virus has killed 12,064 people in the United States as of Tuesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Silver added that at some point it becomes too late to resume the season. 

"I will say, though, that as I look out into the summer, there does come a point at which we would start impacting next season," Silver said. "Even there, I think a few weeks ago, nobody thought that we were talking about even a potential impact on next season, independent of what we might choose to do to finish our regular season and playoffs."

Green, however, thinks the NBA will figure out a way to get the billion dollar industry back on track. 

“[The rest of the season is] probably going to start in mid-to-late May, maybe, that’s what we’re hoping for at the earliest," Green said. "Or maybe earlier than that, but that’s the earliest we’re looking at, mid-to-late May, and it’ll probably go through August, as late as September, I guess. It’ll be a quick turnaround if we don’t get no break and broadcasters say, ‘Hey, you know what, we can’t push [next season] back to December or Christmas.’"

Green said the call with the National Basketball Players Association left him feeling confident the Lakers, who have the top record in the Western Conference at 49-14, will have a chance to complete for their first championship since 2010. 

“It was a good call, and positivity for the fans that we’re for sure going to have a season," Green said. "So all the things that you hear in the news and seeing and reading, don’t believe that the NBA season is cancelled. That’s not true.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Lakers To Ask Some Senior Level Staff To Defer 20 Percent Of Salary

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's currently no timeline for its return.

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Discusses His Call With President Trump

President Donald Trump held a conference call on Saturday with many of the major sports league commissioners.

Melissa Rohlin

It’s Taco Tuesday! LeBron James Serving Up Tacos To Families

The LeBron Family Foundation delivers taco kits to 340 “I Promise School” students’ families In Akron, Ohio every Tuesday.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Said League Won't Make Any Decisions In April

Silver suspended the NBA on March 11 to help try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Moved To Tears Watching Debut Of His 'I Promise' Documentary Series

The Lakers superstar watched the first three episodes Monday about the school he launched in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Jill Painter Lopez

Re-watching The Lakers Win Over Celtics In 2010 NBA Finals Is Good Medicine For Fans

The ESPN rebroadcast of Kobe Bryant winning his last NBA championship in 2010 was heartwarming for many fans.

Jill Painter Lopez

DeMarcus Cousins Calls Alex Caruso The GOAT During NBA 2K Tournament

Caruso, a reserve guard, gets MVP chants during Lakers games.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James' 'I Promise' Documentary Series Debuts Monday

The series has 15 episodes and can be watched on Quibi, a mobile-only streaming platform.

Melissa Rohlin

Pau Gasol Reacts To Kobe Bryant's HOF Election, Says We Can Learn From His Mentality

Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame, it was announced Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Ron Artest III Accidentally Left Alone On Court With Trophy After Lakers 2010 Title

Metta World Peace's son, Ron Artest III, recalled a funny story about how he was left behind on the Staples Center court after the Lakers beat the Boston Celtics in 2010.

Jill Painter Lopez