Lakers: Darvin Ham Adds Milwaukee Bucks Video Coordinator to LA Coaching Staff

Darvin Ham has plucked Schuyler Rimmer from the Bucks staff and will now be an assistant coach for the Lakers.

Darvin Ham is well on his way to filling out the rest of his coaching staff. Over the weekend, the Lakers head coach hired Chris Jent as his top assistant. Jent, and NBA lifer, has been coaching since 2003. On Tuesday, Ham added some young blood to his bench.

Per Jim Owczarski, Schuyler Rimmer has decided to join the Lakers.

As Owczarski chronicled in 2019, Rimmer played collegiately at Stanford for his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to University of Florida. After his amateur career ended, Rimmer took a gamble on a job in the Atlanta Hawks video room. It paid off. When head coach Mike Budenholzer moved from Atlanta to Milwaukee, the 6'10" former collegiate big man moved with him.

Rimmer gained notoriety as the coach in charge of challenging Giannis Antetokounmpo in practice and now, will likely be in charge of helping Anthony Davis and LeBron James hone their around-the-rim skills.

