Lakers: Darvin Ham Challenges Russell Westbrook to Improve in One Key Area

Darvin Ham had his first test as the new head coach of the Lakers on Monday. Ham, sitting alongside Rob Pelinka, conducted his introductory press conference at the Lakers practice facility on Monday. By most accounts, he aced his first test.

Several Lakers players were in attendance, including, Russell Westbrook. Ham deftly handled the media's questions about the purple and gold's biggest question mark for next season.

After the formal press conference, Ham answered some questions from ESPN's Malika Andrews as part of NBA Today. When asked about Russ once again, Ham reaffirmed what his main priority is for Westbrook next season - improve his defense.

"I want Russell...we talked in our conversations, the biggest word was sacrifice. I want him to go back to being a pit bull on the defensive end. Everything else is going to flow from there. We're going to implement some different running habits that I think are going to benefit him and some different areas on the floor he'll be able to attack from, but I want him to set a tone defensively for our team. Get back to guarding, guarding, guarding."

Westbrook has always had other-worldly athleticism, but hasn't always been a willing defender throughout his decorated NBA career. From what it sounds like, Ham hopes that Russ can be the tip of the spear for the Lakers defense next season.

"Again, that goes in line with the previous question when you were asking about Giannis. Just the whole physicality of the game and being able to sustain, be durable. We'll partner with our performance team to make sure that Russell can compete at that extremely high level defensively. I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level."

When the Lakers won a championship in 2020, they were one of the best defensive teams in the league. This past season, they were one of the worst.

For Ham, the turnaround in that department starts with Russell Westbrook.