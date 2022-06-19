Lakers: Darvin Ham Comments on Anthony Davis' Practice Habits

This past Thursday, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham provided his perspective on Anthony Davis stating that he had not shot a basketball for multiple months. For some Lakers fans, it was another reason to question Anthony Davis' level of commitment.

Ham, who played in the league for eight seasons, didn't seem too concerned about Davis' practice habits. The head coach talked about why in an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I feel the exact opposite. Being a guy that played eight years in the league and had deep playoff runs with teams, there’s that time at the end of the year that you have to take care of your body. All the pounding, the jumping, the running, especially when you’ve dealt with an array of injuries like Anthony has, you have to take time for your body, focus on your body and that’s what he’s doing. Picking up a basketball, that usually happens in the middle of summer.

Ham continued to go out of his way to support one of his Lakers superstars.

"I think he has his priorities in order. I don’t put too much weight on the firestorm that went on with that comment being made. I know he’s a good place mentally. I know he’s in a good place physically."

During his introductory presser, Ham talked about how keeping his star players healthy will be a big priority for him. His comments about Davis not shooting align with his original mission statement.

He hasn't been on the job that long, but Ham already knows how to squash a soap opera.