Skip to main content
Lakers: Darvin Ham Has Made Quite the Impression on LA Front Office

Lakers: Darvin Ham Has Made Quite the Impression on LA Front Office

The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania hint that Darvin Ham might have the pole position in the Lakers head coaching search.

The Athletic's Sam Amick and Shams Charania hint that Darvin Ham might have the pole position in the Lakers head coaching search.

The first big news of the day in Laker Land was that the Dodgers have whittled their coaching candidate down to three: former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

On Friday afternoon, a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick shed some more light on how the Lakers front office views the trio of candidates. According to Charania and Amick, Ham has been dynamite so far in the interview process. 

"But as the final round of interviews is set, sources tell The Athletic that Ham appears to have made the strongest impression yet."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reporters also highlighted why Ham could be a good fit to helm the Lakers based on LA's preference to hire a coach that will have the respect of the locker room and that can manage what will likely be a team with plenty of new faces (again).

"Those characteristics bode well for Ham’s candidacy. Throughout assistant coaching stops with the Lakers, Hawks and Bucks, Ham has been known for his no-nonsense style and ability to resonate with his players — attributes that have stood out in his communication with the Lakers thus far as well, sources said."

However, all three coaches are also in the running for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job. The Lakers aren't the franchise they used to be in league circles, but still, one would assume that LA would have their pick of the litter. 

But you know what they say about assumptions...

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16847463_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Finalists for LA Head Coaching Job Revealed

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17909750_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Patrick Beverley Tries to Recruit LeBron James to Timberwolves on ESPN

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_7928391_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Lists the Best Shooters He's Ever Played With

By Staff Writer11 hours ago
USATSI_17532735_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Indiana Pacers Listed as Favorite to Land Russell Westbrook If LA Trades Him

By Staff WriterMay 19, 2022
USATSI_17264066_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Executives Breakdown LA's Plans for Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022
USATSI_5084178_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Scottie Pippen Believes One Key Factor Led to an Awful Season for LA

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022
USATSI_12182429_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Kevin Durant's Twitter Question

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022
USATSI_16154265_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jason Kidd Credits Frank Vogel for Refining His Coaching Philosophies

By Eric EulauMay 19, 2022