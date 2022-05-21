Lakers: Darvin Ham Has Made Quite the Impression on LA Front Office

The first big news of the day in Laker Land was that the Dodgers have whittled their coaching candidate down to three: former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, current Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham.

On Friday afternoon, a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania and Sam Amick shed some more light on how the Lakers front office views the trio of candidates. According to Charania and Amick, Ham has been dynamite so far in the interview process.

"But as the final round of interviews is set, sources tell The Athletic that Ham appears to have made the strongest impression yet."

The reporters also highlighted why Ham could be a good fit to helm the Lakers based on LA's preference to hire a coach that will have the respect of the locker room and that can manage what will likely be a team with plenty of new faces (again).

"Those characteristics bode well for Ham’s candidacy. Throughout assistant coaching stops with the Lakers, Hawks and Bucks, Ham has been known for his no-nonsense style and ability to resonate with his players — attributes that have stood out in his communication with the Lakers thus far as well, sources said."

However, all three coaches are also in the running for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job. The Lakers aren't the franchise they used to be in league circles, but still, one would assume that LA would have their pick of the litter.

But you know what they say about assumptions...