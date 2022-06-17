Skip to main content
Lakers: Darvin Ham Speaks on Rasheed Wallace's Status as Potential LA Assistant

Darvin Ham talked about the Lakers potentially hiring Rasheed Wallace in a recent interview.

On the same day that Darvin Ham was introduced as the new Lakers head coach, a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania stated that a deal had been reached between the Lakers and Rasheed for Wallace to join Ham's staff as an assistant. Shortly after, Shams added that Rasheed had just been "identified", but not formally hired. 

Charania is one of the best NBA reporters in the game so it was a curious series of events.

This week, Ham did an interview on the Rich Eisen Show. Ham talked about all things Lakers. Including, but not limited to: Anthony Davis' health, how to maximize Russell Westbrook, and his priorities for the team next season.

Eisen also asked Ham directly if Rasheed Wallace had formally been hired as an assistant coach. This was Ham's response:

"I can't confirm or deny that Rich. He's definitely a candidate though, I'll tell you that."

Ham and Wallace were teammates on the championship 2004 Pistons team that took down the Shaq-Kobe Lakers in five games.

