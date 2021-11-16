Lakers: DeMar DeRozan Says He Was Sure He Was Being Traded to Los Angeles

Monday night at Staples Center hurt for a lot of reasons. Not only did the Lakers get blown out, but they also had to watch a guy that they could have had on their team go off.

DeMar DeRozan popped off for 38 points to lead the Bulls to a win in Los Angeles. But had things gone just a little differently, DeRozan could have been in the Purple and Gold instead.

When the Spurs were trying to move DeMar in the offseason, the Lakers were the top spot for him to land. He said in a recent interview with Chris Haynes that it was all but a done deal in his mind.

I felt like going to the Lakers was a done deal and that we were going to figure it out. I was going to come home. The business side of things just didn’t work out. A couple of things didn’t align. It didn’t work out. It’s just part of the business, part of the game. My next option was definitely Chicago. So, looking back at it, it worked out well.

DeRozan also said that he had several conversations with LeBron James about coming out west during that time. But instead, conversations with the Lakers cooled and DeRozan ended up with the Bulls. The Russell Westbrook move ended up being the alternate plan for Los Angeles.

The Bulls have been very successful early on, partially due to contributions from DeRozan. They've put together a 10-4 record and look destined for a top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are struggling to find their identity early in the season. At 8-7, they're a long way from where they would like to be. There's still time, but the clock is ticking.