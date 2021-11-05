Lakers: Derek Fisher Sees This Team Trending in the Right Direction Despite the Slow Start

D-Fish is liking what he is seeing out of this Lakers squad.

Despite the incredible talent on this Lakers squad heading into the new season, there were expectations that it would take time. With so many new faces and guys adjusting to new roles, there were very few that believed they would work together as a unit immediately.

And so far, the Lakers have shown just that. The roster turnovers and adding in new faces have proven to be a bit of an issue. But the talent is there, and they have looked very good when they're working together well.

Lakers great Derek Fisher knows a thing or two about working with new rosters. Fish played for 18 years in the NBA and won five championships in his career, all of which came with LA. He spoke this week about the new roster and what he has liked from them so far.

With 11 new players, regardless of their names, there's going to be a high level of inconsistency and discomfort but they're trending in the right direction.

The Lakers dropping games to the Thunder certainly isn't ideal. But they had a tough matchup in the first two games of the season too, pulling the Warriors and the Suns to start things off.

But Frank Vogel is slowly figuring some things out. As guys on the Lakers roster get healthier, it's been easier for him to get the right rotations down. It's been a matter of getting the right guys in the right places at the right times so far.