Lakers: Despite Huge Player Losses, Los Angeles Keeps it Close Against the Bulls

It was a loss, but there were some good things to walk away with.

The Lakers entered their game against the Bulls on Sunday night with six players in NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. They also lost Anthony Davis for likely four weeks with a sprain in his MCL. So if the best team in the NBA showed up and blew Los Angeles out of the water, no one would have been surprised.

Instead, Lakers fans were treated to a nice surprise from their squad. Los Angeles kept pace and even carried a lead into the fourth quarter. Despite the Bulls scoring a ridiculous 29 points off of turnovers, they kept it close until the very end.

Normally, a loss wouldn't mean anything positive for the Lakers or their fanbase. But staying in it right until the very end with a top seed in the Eastern Conference is huge, especially the way things have gone this year.

A couple rebounds here down the stretch, we might be looking at a different result. But some things are just out of our control that we can’t control. -Carmelo Anthony

DeMar DeRozan helped the Bulls pull away late again, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter alone. He also shot 16 for 17 from the line and carried Chicago who was playing without Zach Levine against the Lakers.

On the other side of things, LeBron James went off again for the Lakers. He scored 31 points but also sunk just one of his seven three-point attempts. And that's where Los Angeles was hurt.

They shot 12-for-34 from deep and ultimately sealed their fate late with a lack of rebounding. But things are looking up for the Lakers, especially given the state of their roster health. Up next, they take on the Suns back at home on Tuesday night. They play the Spurs on Thursday before welcoming the Nets on Christmas Day.