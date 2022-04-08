Lakers Disastrous Season Sets Unfortunate Record

The Lakers entered the 2021-2022 season with high expectations after trading for Russell Westbrook over the summer. If all went according to plan, Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would lead a veteran roster to the top of the Western Conference standings and pave the way for a return to championship glory.

Sometimes things don't go according to plan.

It's now early April and the Lakers are one of the five worst teams in the West. They won't be in the playoffs, nor the play-in tournament.

According to StatMuse, the Lakers futility this season set a record that nobody associated with the Lakers should be proud of.

What's the most impressive part of the factoid is that the Lakers even had the benefit of two extra playoff spots due to the play-in tournament. Besides last season, each pair of past preseason title favorites StatMuse references had just eight playoff spots available.

StatMuse wasn't the only entity trumpeting just how bad this season was the for the Lakers. ESPN's Zach Lowe had this to say about LA missing the playoffs entirely with a roster that included a pair of superstars and Westbrook.

"Even if you thought this is a play-in team, or .500 team, or a 45 win team...for them to be this, 20 games under .500 almost, is one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of sports."

Lowe also nominated the Lakers for "single-most disappointing single-season team in NBA history". Ouch.

There's two games remaining for the Lakers this season, but essentially, the 2021-2022 campaign is over.

The organization will have to retool as much as possible considering they already having upwards of $149M on the books for next season. If the Lakers decide not to offload Russell Westbrook this summer, it will be another year where the Lakers will have to work around the margins.

If they go that route, Lakers fans would appreciate it not ending in another catastrophe of historic proportions.