Skip to main content
Lakers Disastrous Season Sets Unfortunate Record

Lakers Disastrous Season Sets Unfortunate Record

The Lakers fell short of expectations in a big way this year.

The Lakers fell short of expectations in a big way this year.

The Lakers entered the 2021-2022 season with high expectations after trading for Russell Westbrook over the summer. If all went according to plan, Russ, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis would lead a veteran roster to the top of the Western Conference standings and pave the way for a return to championship glory. 

Sometimes things don't go according to plan.

It's now early April and the Lakers are one of the five worst teams in the West. They won't be in the playoffs, nor the play-in tournament.

According to StatMuse, the Lakers futility this season set a record that nobody associated with the Lakers should be proud of. 

What's the most impressive part of the factoid is that the Lakers even had the benefit of two extra playoff spots due to the play-in tournament. Besides last season, each pair of past preseason title favorites StatMuse references had just  eight playoff spots available. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

StatMuse wasn't the only entity trumpeting just how bad this season was the for the Lakers. ESPN's Zach Lowe had this to say about LA missing the playoffs entirely with a roster that included a pair of superstars and Westbrook.

"Even if you thought this is a play-in team, or .500 team, or a 45 win team...for them to be this, 20 games under .500 almost, is one of the most disappointing seasons in the history of sports."

Lowe also nominated the Lakers for "single-most disappointing single-season team in NBA history". Ouch.

There's two games remaining for the Lakers this season, but essentially, the 2021-2022 campaign is over.

The organization will have to retool as much as possible considering they already having upwards of $149M on the books for next season. If the Lakers decide not to offload Russell Westbrook this summer, it will be another year where the Lakers will have to work around the margins.

If they go that route, Lakers fans would appreciate it not ending in another catastrophe of historic proportions. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_9910273
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Formally Apologizes to LeBron James

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_17976204_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Front Office Plans to Waive Veteran Forward Trevor Ariza This Week

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17580165
News

Lakers: Charlotte Hornets Named as Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Partner

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Will Not Play Tonight Against Golden State

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18005181
News

Lakers: Bill Simmons Believes LA Will, and Should, Fire GM Rob Pelinka

By Eric EulauApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028674
News

Lakers: New Orleans Pelicans Ruthlessly Troll Anthony Davis and LA

By Eric EulauApr 7, 2022
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Vogel Likely Out; Second Potential LA Head Coach Candidate Emerges

By Eric EulauApr 7, 2022
USATSI_18028623
News

Lakers: Expert Gives LA A Very Dubious Honor After Playoff Elimination

By Eric EulauApr 6, 2022