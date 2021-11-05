Lakers Do Not Want to Blame Another Disappointing Loss on LeBron James' Absence

Thursday night was something that Lakers fans have become all too familiar with early in the season. Los Angeles jumped out to an 8-point lead heading into the 4th quarter before the Thunder piled on 35 points to close out their second win of the season.

It was the second time this season that the Thunder beat out the Lakers and the second time that they had to come from behind late to do so. But against a team like Oklahoma City, there just is not an excuse for LA to be losing games.

Even without LeBron James in the lineup, the pieces the Lakers have should blow the Thunder out of the water. And none of the players interviewed after the loss were willing to point to LBJ being out as a reason for the loss.

It ain’t come down to LeBron not being there. We let this one go again. We shouldn’t have lost this one. -Carmelo Anthony

For his part, Melo came in and scored 21 points off of the bench and shot 50 percent from three-point range. The bench outside of Melo added just 15 points in the contest.

But regardless of how long they might be without LeBron, the Lakers need to find a way to win.

We still gotta play basketball. He's a big key to our team, but we still gotta play. I don't know how long he's going to be out, but we still have to find ways to win basketball games. We can't control him playing or not but what we can control is winning basketball games with the guys that we have. We have enough pieces to still win. -Anthony Davis

The problem is that the Lakers could also be without Anthony Davis in the near future. AD revealed after the game that he had sprained his thumb going for a layup. He was unwilling to commit to playing on Saturday against Portland.