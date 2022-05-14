Lakers: Doc Rivers Is LA's Top Choice for Head Coach, But Is He Even Available?

The Los Angeles Lakers have continued their hunt for the next head coach. However, they may not be able to get one of their first choices. According to Bill Plaschke on the Doug Gottlieb Show, Doc Rivers, who is currently the Philadelphia 76ers head coach, is someone who the Lakers want.

"I think the top choice is Doc Rivers. They want to bring Doc Rivers back to LA, but I think if Doc Wins...this second-round series against Miami, he's not going to be available."

The 76ers may be out of the playoffs after losing to the Miami heat, but that does not mean Rivers is not still being considered to return to Philadelphia. According to GM Daryl Morey, during an exit interview, there is a lot of potential with keeping Rivers in Philadelphia.

“We’ve got a lot of things things that we think we can improve on. That’s on myself, that’s on Elton [Brand], that’s on Coach Rivers. We’re going to figure this out. But we feel like there’s a lot to build on."

If the Lakers want to hire someone who will cause some real change, then they need to be able to do what it takes to get the best. Morey continued and solidified the idea of River's staying.

“I just think he’s a great coach and I love working with him,” Morey said of Rivers. “I think Elton and I and him make a great team, and we’re going to see where this journey takes us.”

Although Doc Rivers could have been a great fit, it looks like he will not be going to LA. The Lakers need to continue looking for a candidate who can bring new ideas and bring this Lakers team together, especially after this last season.

So far, the front office has interviewed Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin, former Warriors head coach and current broadcaster Mark Jackson, and former Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.