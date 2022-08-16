Skip to main content
Lakers: Dodger Hosting Clayton Kershaw-Magic Johnson Jersey Promo Next Week

Lakers: Dodger Hosting Clayton Kershaw-Magic Johnson Jersey Promo Next Week

Dodger Stadium is set to host a Lakers-Dodgers promotional night next week that features a reversible Clayton Kershaw-Magic Johnson jersey.

The two biggest sports franchises in Los Angeles will be teaming up for promotional night at Dodger Stadium next week. On Wednesday August 24th, fans who purchase a special event ticket page for LA's game against the Milwaukee Brewers will receive a reversible Lakers-Dodgers jersey. The Lakers side of the jersey will feature Magic Johnson and his iconic No. 32. The Dodgers side of the jersey is a Clayton Kershaw No. 22 jersey.

Each side of the jersey will feature the Dodgers and Lakers logos on the sleeves.

Screen Shot 2022-08-16 at 1.24.08 PM
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans who are interested in the getting their hands on this unique jersey can purchase tickets here

It's a intriguing promotion, and no disrespect to Clayton Kershaw, but the two teams missed a golden opportunity to have two icons who share the same number - Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax.

Either way, Dodgers-Lakers fans should circle their calendars for next Wednesday to get their hands on a rare jersey. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14088172_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James 'may' Have Desire to Team Up with Boston All-Star

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_15370606_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Critics Slam 'Legacy' As Bland Counter to 'Winning Time'

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_16072156_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Gives Michael Jordan, Not LeBron James, GOAT Status

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_17343310_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron Reacts to Bronnys Monster Posterizer

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_18664074_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Should Follow James Harden Route in Contract Talks Says Expert

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephon Marbury Slams LeBron James & Antony Davis for Russ' Struggles

By Ricardo SandovalAug 15, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17674500_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LA Set to Take on Defending Champs on Opening Night

By Ricardo SandovalAug 15, 2022 1:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Both Omitted From ESPN MVP Projections

By Kristilyn HetheringtonAug 15, 2022 10:00 AM EDT