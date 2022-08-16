Lakers: Dodger Hosting Clayton Kershaw-Magic Johnson Jersey Promo Next Week

The two biggest sports franchises in Los Angeles will be teaming up for promotional night at Dodger Stadium next week. On Wednesday August 24th, fans who purchase a special event ticket page for LA's game against the Milwaukee Brewers will receive a reversible Lakers-Dodgers jersey. The Lakers side of the jersey will feature Magic Johnson and his iconic No. 32. The Dodgers side of the jersey is a Clayton Kershaw No. 22 jersey.

Each side of the jersey will feature the Dodgers and Lakers logos on the sleeves.

Fans who are interested in the getting their hands on this unique jersey can purchase tickets here.

It's a intriguing promotion, and no disrespect to Clayton Kershaw, but the two teams missed a golden opportunity to have two icons who share the same number - Magic Johnson and Sandy Koufax.

Either way, Dodgers-Lakers fans should circle their calendars for next Wednesday to get their hands on a rare jersey.