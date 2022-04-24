Skip to main content
Lakers 'Don't Care About Coaches' Says NBA Insider

Lakers 'Don't Care About Coaches' Says NBA Insider

Vicent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports explains why he's of the opinion that the Lakers fundamentally don't value head coaches.

Vicent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports explains why he's of the opinion that the Lakers fundamentally don't value head coaches.

For the sixth time since 2011, the Lakers will have a new head coach. After three seasons and a 2020 championship, the Lakers unceremoniously fired Frank Vogel. Now, the search is on for a coach that, like his predecessor, will have plenty of challenges on the long path back to title contention. 

Part of that challenge is dealing with a Lakers front office, that one insider believes, inherently doesn't value head coaches. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill laid it out on a recent episode of Chris Haynes Posted Up Podcast. 

"Then you have a team in the Lakers, that gives, lack of a phrase, zero [expletive] about coaches. More than any team in the league. In the history of basketball, there is no team that cares less about a coach than the Lakers."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Goodwill then walked through coaching decisions, past and present, that he believes support his theory. 

"They told Phil Jackson, 'you can go', twice. They told Pat Riley,'you can go'. They told Ty Lue, 'we straight'. They told Monty Williams, 'we good'. They don't care about coaches...then you got a team that doesn't care about coaching at. Tell me who's going to sign up for that...the only reason you would go there is ,honestly, if you're a fool."

At the moment, the three most prominent names in the Lakers head coaching rumor mill have been Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder, and Doc Rivers. All three coaches are currently under contract so LA would have to send compensation if any one of the coaches wants to make a move over to the Lakers.                                                        

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18048014_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Believes Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn On Trading Block

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_16192696_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Twitter Does It Again with Famous Art Mimicking Real Life

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_17871007_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Magic Johnson gives Raptors Rookie a Huge Compliment

By Brenna White7 hours ago
USATSI_17936173
News

Lakers LeBron James Make a Promise to Fans and Himself

By Brenna White23 hours ago
USATSI_11901734_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former LA Coach Named As Potential Candidate for Sacramento Kings Job

By Eric EulauApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18061514_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA G-Leaguer Hopes to Be the Next Alex Caruso

By Eric EulauApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18111748_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Finds the Nick Nurse-to-LA Rumors 'Hilarious' for One Key Reason

By Eric EulauApr 23, 2022
USATSI_18042539_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Does LA Already Have Their Next Head Coach on the Current Staff?

By Eric EulauApr 22, 2022