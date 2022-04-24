Lakers 'Don't Care About Coaches' Says NBA Insider

For the sixth time since 2011, the Lakers will have a new head coach. After three seasons and a 2020 championship, the Lakers unceremoniously fired Frank Vogel. Now, the search is on for a coach that, like his predecessor, will have plenty of challenges on the long path back to title contention.

Part of that challenge is dealing with a Lakers front office, that one insider believes, inherently doesn't value head coaches. Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill laid it out on a recent episode of Chris Haynes Posted Up Podcast.

"Then you have a team in the Lakers, that gives, lack of a phrase, zero [expletive] about coaches. More than any team in the league. In the history of basketball, there is no team that cares less about a coach than the Lakers."

Goodwill then walked through coaching decisions, past and present, that he believes support his theory.

"They told Phil Jackson, 'you can go', twice. They told Pat Riley,'you can go'. They told Ty Lue, 'we straight'. They told Monty Williams, 'we good'. They don't care about coaches...then you got a team that doesn't care about coaching at. Tell me who's going to sign up for that...the only reason you would go there is ,honestly, if you're a fool."

At the moment, the three most prominent names in the Lakers head coaching rumor mill have been Nick Nurse, Quin Snyder, and Doc Rivers. All three coaches are currently under contract so LA would have to send compensation if any one of the coaches wants to make a move over to the Lakers.