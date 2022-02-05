Skip to main content
Lakers 'Don't Know' Why They Keep Losing Says Guard Malik Monk
The Lakers lost yet another winnable game on Thursday night. This time, to the short-handed Clippers.

The Lakers lost yet another winnable game on Thursday night. This time, to the short-handed Clippers.

Another night, another disappointing loss for the Los Angeles Lakers. On Thursday, the Lakers let another win slip away in the final moments. Clippers guard Reggie Jackson converted an acrobatic layup with just over four seconds to play. The Lakers Anthony Davis’ right-handed runner rimmed out as time expired.

Save for a four-game win streak earliest this year, the Lakers have been unable to consistently win games. Lakers guard Malik Monk admits that LA’s locker room is miffed by their lack of performance.

“We talk about it every day,” he said. “Every time we’re together we talk about why’s it happening. We don’t know, man. Tired of saying it. We’ve gotta figure this (expletive) out.”

To add insult to injury, the Clippers were missing their two best players: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard has been out all year recovering from knee surgery while George has been sidelined with a torn UCL since late December.

Yes, the Lakers were missing LeBron James, but Westbrook and Davis, along with the supporting cast, should’ve topped a team that relied on Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris to lead them to victory.

Thursday night was a great example of a team lacking star power, but not team chemistry, beating a dysfunctional, higher profile squad.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel described the loss as “heartbreaking”.

"It's heartbreaking...the last two shots the Clippers had we were a fingertip away from blocking. It's a cruel game sometimes.”

Trevor Ariza was inches away from tipping Morris’ go-ahead corner three. Malik Monk barely missed a block on Jackson’s game-winning layup. As the saying goes, close only counts in horseshoes.

Being close to winning games isn’t going to cut it for Monk, Vogel, and the rest of the Lakers.

They’ll hope to be more than close to a win when they host the reeling New York Knicks on Saturday night.

