Lakers Don't Need to Be Favorites Next Season to Win It All Says NBA Analyst

Before the season even began, the Lakers were everyone's favorite to make it to the championship. Now, the Lakers clearly did not make it to that standard after ending the season almost 20 games under .500 and not making it to the Play-In Tournament. One big reason for the Laker's disappointing season was injuries. Players were in and out of the lineup constantly, which made it hard for players to build connections and good communication.

Nonetheless, the Lakers had potential at the start of the season and they still do. Former NBA player and now NBA Analyst, Jalen Rose said that the Lakers do not need to be the favorite to win while saying LA should trade Anthony Davis rather than LeBron James.

"Here the news flash for everybody that's paid attention to great players. They don't have to be the favorites every year. I think what has happened is when we start seeing MVP-level players like LeBron and KD change teams, it warped the viewers to thinking he should now want to be out when or want to quit when his team ain't the favorite. The Lakers and the Nets were the favorites this season, this season."

The Lakers hold a lot of potential and even if they are not labeled as the favorite again, they will still give 110% out on the court. Since the Laker's players lacked a real connection, it caused them to turn over the ball too much and lose.

Once they get new leadership when the Lakers finally hire a new head coach, they could make it back to the playoffs next season. LeBron James did vow to never miss the playoffs again, so there could be real change starting next season.