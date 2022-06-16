Lakers: Draymond Green Gives LeBron James a Big Compliment

LeBron James has a deep history with the Golden State Warriors. Lebron led the Cleveland Cavaliers to four-consecutive Finals appearances. Each time, the Warriors were there waiting for James. LeBron's lone ring from those four NBA Finals trips came in 2016 after the Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit.

The Warriors are currently one win away from their fourth title in eight years. Golden State holds a 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics. During a recent press conference, a media member asked Warriors forward Draymond Green how playing the young Celtics compares to playing those LeBron Cavaliers teams.

Green's response included a big compliment to the four-time MVP and arguably one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA.

"It doesn't compare to mentally playing against LeBron James who I think is arguably smartest guys to ever play this game. Not one of, he's arguably the smartest guy to ever step foot on a basketball court. So to say that it compares to that, it's disrespectful to LeBron and it's a lie to you."

Green went on to give the Celtics credit for being a young, strong, athletic team that also poses a challenge to the Warriors, but at the end of the day, Jayson Tatum isn't LeBron James.

This isn't the first time Green has spoken highly of LeBron James and considering how often Draymond's in front of a microphone, it probably won't be the last time either.