Lakers: Draymond Green Ruthlessly Crushes Boston Celtics with Hilarious Shirt

The Lakers got nowhere close to the NBA Finals this year, but they still had plenty of rooting interest in the outcome. LA's arch rival, the Boston Celtics, were well within striking distance of passing the Lakers for most NBA titles in league history.

But after taking two of the first three games against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Celtics melted in the final three games with Golden State clinching the Larry O'Brien trophy on Wednesday at the Garden.

Infamous agitator Draymond Green took the time to troll Boston with one of their own promotional t-shirts from the Finals. In the blank space for the 18th championship banner, Draymond wrote:



"WARRIORS. NOPE!! Maybe in '23"

Green isn't the only one who went out of his way to troll the Celtics. Lakers legend James Worthy called out old foe Cedric Maxwell after the Boston franchise imploded in the final three games of the Finals.

Watching a Bay Area sports team win a title is never ideal, but most Lakers fans are elated that they weren't subjected to the Celtics passing the purple and gold for most titles all-time.