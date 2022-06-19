Skip to main content
Lakers: Draymond Green Ruthlessly Crushes Boston Celtics with Hilarious Shirt

Lakers: Draymond Green Ruthlessly Crushes Boston Celtics with Hilarious Shirt

Warriors forward Draymond Green continues to go out of his way to roast the Boston Celtics after Golden State took Boston down in the NBA Finals.

Warriors forward Draymond Green continues to go out of his way to roast the Boston Celtics after Golden State took Boston down in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers got nowhere close to the NBA Finals this year, but they still had plenty of rooting interest in the outcome. LA's arch rival, the Boston Celtics, were well within striking distance of passing the Lakers for most NBA titles in league history.

But after taking two of the first three games against the Warriors in the NBA Finals, the Celtics melted in the final three games with Golden State clinching the Larry O'Brien trophy on Wednesday at the Garden.

Infamous agitator Draymond Green took the time to troll Boston with one of their own promotional t-shirts from the Finals. In the blank space for the 18th championship banner, Draymond wrote:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"WARRIORS. NOPE!! Maybe in '23"

Green isn't the only one who went out of his way to troll the Celtics. Lakers legend James Worthy called out old foe Cedric Maxwell after the Boston franchise imploded in the final three games of the Finals. 

Watching a Bay Area sports team win a title is never ideal, but most Lakers fans are elated that they weren't subjected to the Celtics passing the purple and gold for most titles all-time. 

In This Article (3)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18042483_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Officially Joins E-Sports Team

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: NBA Champion Labels Upcoming Kobe Documentary 'Must-See TV'

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18475584_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Comments on Anthony Davis' Practice Habits

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

ESPN's 2022-2023 Power Rankings Were Not Kind to the Lakers

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
USATSI_16008535_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Russell Westbrook-Bradley Beal Trade Says NBA Insider

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_8119607_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Hire Chris Jent as Top Assistant Coach

By Staff WriterJun 18, 2022
USATSI_16152818_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Could Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Return to LA Via Free Agency?

By Eric EulauJun 18, 2022
USATSI_9080667_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Believes Steph Curry Could Pass Kobe Bryant On All-Time List

By Eric EulauJun 18, 2022