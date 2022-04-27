Skip to main content
Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks He Could Get a Stop On Shaq

Lakers: Draymond Green Thinks He Could Get a Stop On Shaq

The Warriors forward called getting to defend Shaq his "dream matchup".

The Warriors forward called getting to defend Shaq his "dream matchup".

Love him or hate him, Draymond Green is one of the best defensive players in the league. The forward has established himself as one of the premier defenders in the NBA. He won the 2016-2017 defensive player of the year award and has been named to six NBA All-Defensive teams in his ten seasons in the league.

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the forward explained why getting chance to guard Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal  would be his dream defensive matchup. Green thinks he could stop Shaq, at least once that is. 

"Shaq, like I said, he was my favorite player growing up. If I had the opportunity to guard him, that's everything for me. If I had the opportunity to play with Shaq, that's everything for me. Every says, 'Oh man, if you played in the league back then, you wouldn't be able to guard Shaq. You wouldn't be able to guard him.' Shut up. I can guard Shaq. Bring on the big fella."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Green also went into depth about how the Lakers Hall-of-Famer was his childhood idol.

"I grew up a Shaq fan. I had Orlando Magic night light, the zip up ones. So if I could play basketball with Shaq, and then if I could also guard Shaq so I can shut everyone up with the whole, 'You can't guard Shaq'. [Of] course I can't guard Shaq, but I can get a stop. I ain't saying I'm going to stop him relatively, but I think at some point, I'm going to get a stop. But I would love that challenge though."

Whether or not Draymond Green could get at least one defensive stop on Shaq is a fascinating debate. It's hard to imagine the 6'6" Green slowing peak Shaq down, but like any bar room sports debate, we'll never know the answer. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17733424_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jerry West Willing to Take HBO Beef to Supreme Court

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18042547_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Assistant Coach Stumbles Upon Incredible Kobe Tribute In Hawaii

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_5682046_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: HBO Responds to Jerry West's Requests for Apology and Retraction

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Custom Wears Shoes in Homage to Kobe Bryant During Playoffs

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Removes All LA Photos From His Instagram Account

By Eric EulauApr 26, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Two Current Assistants Linked to LA Head Coaching Vacancy

By Eric EulauApr 26, 2022
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Not Ready to Write-Off Anthony Davis

By Eric EulauApr 25, 2022
USATSI_18041556_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Dance and Enjoy His Vacation

By Eric EulauApr 25, 2022