Lakers: Draymond Green Unhappy With Blame on Russell Westbrook

The Lakers are going to do everything they can to figure things out with Russell Westbrook. With his current contract situation and struggles to fit into the lineup, they almost have no choice but to make it work.

Draymond Green feels the same way but in a much more positive tone. Green spoke about the Russ trade rumors this week, and in his mind, the Lakers absolutely should not be ready to move on from him. He doesn't think Los Angeles has had the chance to fully embrace Russ with their lack os roster health, and they need to give it a chance.

“The reality is I’m not sure Russell Westbrook gets traded. I’m guessing just as an NBA fan, I don’t really foresee it happening nor do I think it really should happen.You haven’t really had the opportunity to see that team healthy and how they could grow together healthy.

Green also added that he doesn't like how much of the blame ends up on Westbrook so often. Lakers' media and fans do pile on him at times, especially in the past week-plus with a series of bad losses.

"And I also don’t like how Russell Westbrook gets all of the blame for everything going wrong.”

The Lakers have struggled greatly, but they've been without key players for long stretches of time. Anthony Davis obviously went down with the MCL sprain in December, which hurt them. But there are other role players that just haven't been available.

Trevor Ariza missed a big chunk of the year to start and has yet to find any sort of rhythm since his return. Kendrick Nunn was supposed to be a huge piece off of the bench, but a knee injury has kept him from making his Lakers debut.

So yes, Russ has struggled. But he's hardly the reason for the Lakers lack of success this year.