Skip to main content
Lakers: Draymond Green Weighs In on Darvin Ham Hire

Lakers: Draymond Green Weighs In on Darvin Ham Hire

Warriors forward Draymond Green provides his thoughts on the Lakers hiring of Darvin Ham.

Warriors forward Draymond Green provides his thoughts on the Lakers hiring of Darvin Ham.

For the first time in a long time, the Lakers front office made a move that at least some LA fans seem to be happy with. The hiring of Darvin Ham is a departure from years of hiring head coaches from the "Lakers family" or established names. It's a roll of the dice, but at least for now, it appears to be a one of the more thought out transactions this front office has executed in recent years.

LeBron has voiced his support for the move and so has a player James knows all too well - Draymond Green

In a recent article by The LA Times' Dan Woike, Green, who like Ham is from Saginaw, Michigan, thinks the Lakers made the right choice for their current roster. 

“I think he’s going to bring a toughness, a blue-collar mentality just because that’s how he’s built. That’s how he’s raised. You have to be that way from Saginaw. I think it’ll be a different toughness that they haven’t seen. And he’s going to command and require a different respect level that they haven’t really have had. ... And I think that will bode well for that team.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Green explained how Ham's determination to push himself to the NBA help inspire him to get the most out of his basketball talents. 

“Growing up, could see that, ‘that’s Darv, in the NBA’, and you want that. That’s your dream, too. And to see him come back and be able to touch him, to go to his camps. It was like, ‘Yo, I could possibly do that one day.’”

Ham has a tall task ahead of him. He needs to build relationships with a pair of superstars (LeBron and Anthony Davis), find a way to make a much maligned former superstar effective (Russell Westbrook), cobble together a cohesive rotation that will once again feature a slew of veteran minimum players, and all the while, develop younger talents like Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.

And contend for a championship along the way.

But if the Lakers did their homework (for once), Ham is the right Michigan man for the job, 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors

lebron james zach lavine usa today
News

Lakers Rumors: Chicago Somewhat Hesitant to Offer Zach LaVine Max Contract

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_18060366_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Dodgers Co-Owner and Phil Knight Submit Massive Bid to Buy the Blazers

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers: LeBron James Achieves His 'Biggest Milestone'

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18042293_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Watch Russell Westbrook Work on His Jump Shot

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18149974_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Crushes LA for Hiring Darvin Ham as Head Coach

By Eric EulauJun 2, 2022
USATSI_18311701_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Explains Unique Way LA Can Acquire Draft Picks

By Eric EulauJun 2, 2022
USATSI_17458747_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Staff Likely to Include a Former NBA Head Coach

By Eric EulauJun 1, 2022
USATSI_16988042_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Stephen A. Rekindles Steph Curry-LeBron James Debate

By Eric EulauJun 1, 2022