Lakers: Draymond Green Weighs in on LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate

Last decade, LeBron James played four consecutive NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The teams know have a ton of history together and know each other well. That's why whenever Warriors forward Draymond Green discusses LeBron, it's worth a listen.

On The Draymond Green Show, Green talked about the argument that LeBron will overtake Michael Jordan as the greatest of all-time (GOAT) once James passes Kareem to become the all-time scoring leader. Green believes that the milestone doesn't change James' well-earned place in NBA history, nor Jordan's. The Warriors forward sounded off on the eternal debate.

"What I don't like to get into is the, 'Is LeBron the GOAT over Michael Jordan?'. No, LeBron is a GOAT and Michael Jordan is a GOAT. They're both incredible and they never played against each other. So how can we ever settle that? It's all subjective and I hate that in sports."

He also made an interesting comparison and in classic Green fashion, emphasized his point with some colorful language.

"Nobody is running around talking about, 'Well Google is a better company than Apple or Apple is a better company than Amazon'. No, we all just appreciate what those companies bring to this world. But yet, we get to sports, we get to basketball, and it has to be LeBron James against Michael Jordan as the GOAT or who's the best. They're both incredible, they're both great, they're both GOATs. So when you're talking about the goat, and which one, that's b-------."

Green's point is an intriguing one - just appreciate that they're both all-time greats instead of tearing one down to elevate the other.