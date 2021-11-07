Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Lakers: Dwight Howard Admits This Is Not A Championship Team Right Now

    The Lakers are going to need to show more.
    Saturday night was another disappointing loss for the Lakers. Already missing LeBron James from their lineup, Los Angeles also had to deal with another loss early on in the contest. 

    Anthony Davis suited up to play despite a thumb sprain that could have sidelined him. Davis would play just 7 total minutes before being removed from the game with a stomach illness. In his absence, the Lakers fell apart. 

    The defense allowed 36 points in the first quarter, though they limited Portland to just 15 in the second. But the Lakers' offense scored a low 36 points in the first half and they never bounced back. 

    I think for the most part tonight we didn’t play basketball. We didn’t just go out there and compete. We didn’t play hard. -Carmelo Anthony

    After the loss, Lakes players and coaches weren't short on words in reaction to the game. Even Dwight Howard admitted that they aren't playing anywhere near championship-level basketball.

    We’re not the championship team that we want to be right now. In order for us to get there, we have to stay humble. -Dwight Howard

    It doesn't help that key contributors also struggled greatly in the loss. Russell Westbrook shot 1-for-13 from the field and scored 8 total points. In fact, the starting 5 combined for just 24 points. 

    Howard is absolutely right. The Lakers are not even close to a championship team right now, even with LeBron in there. Something has to change, and fast. 

