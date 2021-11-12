Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Lakers: Dwight Howard Not a Fan of How Ben Simmons is Being Treated in Philadelphia

    Dwight was there with him, so he would know.
    The Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia is turning into a real issue. With him sitting out the first part of the NBA season, tension appears to be growing and the need to trade him away is very clear to almost everyone in the league. 

    Lakers big man Dwight Howard got to spend the last year with the 76ers. In that time, he got to know Simmons and grew close to him. 

    He recently spoke about the issue between Simmons and the organization. Dwight also compared Simmons' situation to what he went through in Orlando. His biggest gripe seems to be how public things have been made. 

    Well you know, I felt like a part of me, I could see that in being as far as what happened with was happening with Ben when I was in Orlando. It was some similar things happening. Now I just didn’t like the fact that whatever was going on on the inside had to be made public knowledge. Obviously, I’m there with Ben a lot, he’s one of my closest friends so I was upset to hear all the things that was being said about him.

    It's a tough situation to be in for either side, and there isn't a team in the league that would want to go through it. Every team has its issues, and the Lakers certainly aren't exempt from that. 

    But to have a battle between a player and his organization be so public is a tough look. 

    Lakers: Dwight Howard Not a Fan of How Ben Simmons is Being Treated in Philadelphia

