Lakers Earn Shockingly Low Grade For Free Agency Thus Far
While a splashy move has not occurred thus far in the offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has been workmanlike in aiming to fill some preexisting holes on the roster.
Deandre Ayton was signed to shore up the starting center position. He represents an upgrade over last year's starter Jaxson Hayes — who coincidentally was re-signed to be Ayton's primary backup. Jake LaRavia came over on a multi-year deal to provide some shooting and wing depth in the wake of losing Dorian Finney-Smith to Houston.
There's still work to be done in improving the athleticism and defensive prowess on the roster. With some trade assets to work with, it's likely the roster will look a bit different from its current form.
Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report is not a fan of what the Lakers have done thus far in free agency. In fact, when analyzing various teams across the league with letter grades, the writer bestowed a "D+" grade for Rob Pelinka and the front office.
"No, the Los Angeles Lakers have not 'found their center' contrary to what you may have heard. Ayton is a terrible fit for a team in need of rim protection and three-point shooting around Luka Dončić, skills in which the former No. 1 overall pick does not provide."
From there, Swartz suggested alternatives the Lakers could've pursued rather than inking Ayton to a deal. It doesn't appear as if he believes LaRavia will have the same sort of impact that Finney-Smith had last season, either.
"Is Ayton better than any other center the Lakers have had since trading Anthony Davis? Yes, although that's a low bar to leap over. Los Angeles should have pursued a trade for a player like Jarrett Allen or Daniel Gafford instead of investing in Ayton, even at a modest $8.1 million following his buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers. The rush to sign LaRavia with nearly half of their mid-level exception seemed strange and losing Finney-Smith is going to really hurt this team's defense. Once again the Lakers prioritized the sizzle over the steak and are left with a lot of holes to fill."
Before fully burying the Lakers, it may be prudent to pause and wait to see what other moves can be made.
The small forward spot still hasn't yet been addressed. With Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht as potential trade chips, Gabe Vincent on an expiring deal, and some draft picks to utilize, there's still a world in which the team becomes more equipped to battle with the upper-echelon teams in the Western Conference.
