Lakers Eerily Similar Under JJ Redick, Darvin Ham
The Los Angeles Lakers have been struggling to find consistency after a promising 3-0 start to the season. Currently sitting at 12-9, they’ve gone just 9-9 since that hot start and have dropped five of their last seven games.
What began with questions turned into some championship aspirations, and now it has quickly turned back into a season filled with questions, as the team appears to be on a trajectory similar to last year.
Under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, the Lakers were expected to turn the page from their inconsistent performances under former head coach Darvin Ham.
Though their first 21 games of the season, they sit with a similar record to the last.
However, the only visible change thus far has been on the sidelines. The roster remains largely the same, and while Anthony Davis continues to play at a high level, it’s clear that he cannot shoulder the load for an entire season alone.
LeBron James, who turns 40 at the end of December, is showing signs of wear after nearly two decades of dominance. Though still capable of brilliance, relying on him to carry the team through an 82-game season is becoming less realistic.
While Redick has drawn comparisons to Ham due to the Lakers’ similar record at this point in the season, there’s a noticeable difference between the two coaches.
Ham’s tenure was marked by questionable in-game decisions, public criticisms of players, and a lack of accountability for the team’s struggles. Those issues contributed to a late-season slide last year, dropping the Lakers out of the top six in the Western Conference standings. In contrast, Redick has approached his role with a measured demeanor, doing his best to navigate a roster with glaring holes and aging stars.
The current struggles cannot solely be attributed to Redick. Asking a rookie head coach to lead a team with two superstars—one nearing the twilight of his career and the other with a history of injuries—is an enormous challenge.
The burden also lies with the front office, which has failed to surround its stars with the necessary supporting pieces to contend. Without meaningful roster upgrades, the Lakers are unlikely to make a deep playoff push, regardless of the head coach.
Redick is doing his part to maximize the talent at his disposal, but the reality is that even the best coaches can only do so much with limited resources.
If the Lakers want to avoid another season of unfulfilled expectations, the front office must act decisively to address the team’s deficiencies.
More Lakers: Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt Suffers Major Injury Setback, Return Timeline Revealed