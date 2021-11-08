Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Lakers: Effort Seems To Be An Issue With This Team Early On

    Multiple players cited effort as part of their failures early on.
    It's a little bit of a concern when effort seems to be a recurring theme for a team's struggles. But that's been the case for the Lakers just 10 games into the NBA season this year. 

    Following the loss to Portland on Saturday, several players talked about some of the issues the team is going through. But more than one Lakers player mentioned effort or just playing hard when talking about what the team is lacking. 

    Carmelo Anthony didn't get the start but he ended up playing 27 minutes in the loss. He entered the game when Anthony Davis exited the game with a  stomach illness. Melo talked after the game about the team not playing hard enough. 

    I think for the most part tonight we didn’t play basketball. We didn’t just go out there and compete. We didn’t play hard.

    Russell Westbrook also talked about effort, though his quote was more in reference to himself. Russ talked about fitting in with the Lakers and the style of his game. 

    Do a better job of being me consistently and not confining my game or how I play because it just doesn’t work for our team and it doesn’t work just in general, just doesn’t put me in the position or a pace I need to play at to be able to better my teammates.

    The Lakers are 5-5 to start the season. But the bigger issue lies in the losses that came to teams they absolutely should have beat, regardless of roster healthy. Blowing big leads to the Thunder in both games would certainly indicate a lack of effort, or at least a lapse in effort. 

    Something has to change. 

