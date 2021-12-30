Skip to main content
    Lakers Embarrassingly Could Not Get a Final Shot Off in Loss to the Grizzlies
    Lakers Embarrassingly Could Not Get a Final Shot Off in Loss to the Grizzlies

    Lakers fans could not have been happy with this final possession.
    Lakers fans could not have been happy with this final possession.

    The Lakers appeared to be headed towards a win on Wednesday night in Memphis. Facing a very good Grizzlies team, Los Angeles took a 6-point lead into the second half. Memphis would then outscore them 56-45 and walk away with the win. 

    But one play, in particular, got to Lakers fans late in the game. With the chance to tie the game late, LeBron James took the inbound pass with just 17 seconds on the clock. James stumbled and turned the ball over while attempting to kick it out to Russell Westbrook. 

    The Lakers did not get a shot off in their final possession. 

    That final possession led to the Lakers' 18th turnover of the game. That's something that they've had issues with all year, and Russ was responsible for 5 of those yet again. LeBron was also responsible for 5 of his own turnovers, giving Memphis 21 extra points. 

    Following that loss, the Lakers now head towards their contest with the Trail Blazers carrying a 17-19 record. Things are looking bleak in Los Angeles, even if Anthony Davis was not out of the lineup with an MCL sprain. 

    The Lakers take on Portland back at home on Friday before taking on Minnesota at the Crypt on Sunday. The good news? They play their next 5 games back at home. 

