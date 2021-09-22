Lakers: Ex LA Trainer Shares Anecdote About Kobe Bryant

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, but his legend lives on. It seems Babe Ruth in "The Sandlot" was right. "There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die."

Recently we shared another story about the intense preparation and obsessive nature about Bryant, and this one is in the same vein. Gary Vitti was the long time Lakers trainer for 32 years. Recently he shared a story with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

That is a serious dedication to one's work ethic. Some may read that and not think much, but how many people disregard their one, short, break just to review footage for the next half? There are coaches, team personnel, and even one's own experience that help make adjustments when things aren't working. Why obsess this way? This was Bryant's ethos: look for every advantage and adjustment, at any cost.

Personally, I look to find this quality in myself at the times I need it most. The Mamba Mentality never fades, and Bryant's influence on Laker fans is engrained in the culture. Do what you have to do do to win, at any cost. That is Laker ethos.