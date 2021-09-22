September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lakers: Ex LA Trainer Shares Anecdote About Kobe Bryant

More lore to add to the legend of Kobe Bryant.
Author:
Publish date:

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant may no longer be with us, but his legend lives on. It seems Babe Ruth in "The Sandlot" was right. "There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die."

Recently we shared another story about the intense preparation and obsessive nature about Bryant, and this one is in the same vein. Gary Vitti was the long time Lakers trainer for 32 years. Recently he shared a story with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson.

That is a serious dedication to one's work ethic. Some may read that and not think much, but how many people disregard their one, short, break just to review footage for the next half? There are coaches, team personnel, and even one's own experience that help make adjustments when things aren't working. Why obsess this way? This was Bryant's ethos: look for every advantage and adjustment, at any cost.

Personally, I look to find this quality in myself at the times I need it most. The Mamba Mentality never fades, and Bryant's influence on Laker fans is engrained in the culture. Do what you have to do do to win, at any cost. That is Laker ethos.

USATSI_13962656
News

Lakers: Ex LA Trainer Shares Anecdote About Kobe Bryant

lebron on where AD ranks
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Organizing A Team Mini-Camp Days Before Training Camp Starts

USATSI_15807446
News

Lakers News: Wayne Ellington Explains Reason for Choosing LA Over the Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis discusses his injury
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Slammed By Montrezl Harrell

Kobe Bryant
News

Lakers: Former NBA Player Kenyon Martin Talks About Guarding Kobe Bryant

bibigo
News

Lakers News: LA Announces New Marketing Partnership

shaqoneal
News

Lakers: Shaquille O'Neal Talks About His Playing Weight

LeBron James
News

Lakers: Ex-Laker Trainer Says LeBron James Is An Enigma