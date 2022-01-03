Lakers Expand Rajon Rondo Trade, Sending Denzel Valentine to the Knicks

The Lakers' deal to send Rajon Rondo off to Cleveland appears to be nearing the finish line. After news of the deal broke over the weekend. the team was unable to comment on it until the terms of the deal were completed. That looks to be happening as early as today.

The deal is reportedly expanding to a three-team trade, with the Lakers and Cavaliers bringing in the Knicks on the deal. Los Angeles was expected to waive Denzel Valentine in the deal, but instead, he will go to the Knicks.

The deal still opens up a roster spot for the Lakers, who are expected to sign Stanley Johnson to a contract. Johnson has impressed teammates, coaching staff, and fans in his 10-day contract with the team.

The Lakers will also be helped out in terms of their luxury tax hit with the move. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, it will save Los Angeles close to $4 million in salary and luxury tax.

The deal will more than likely pave the way for how the Lakers approach the trade market as well. With the February 10th deadline looming for trades in the NBA, Los Angeles will no doubt be looking to give LeBron James some support.

But that support will not be coming from Rajon Rondo or Denzel Valentine.