Lakers Expected to Show Major Interest in Star Center This Offseason: Report
After bowing out in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is clear the Los Angeles Lakers need a starting center.
A storyline in the series was that head coach J.J. Redick would start Jaxon Hayes at center, play him a few minutes, then sub him out to go small-ball for pretty much the rest of the game. That was exploited by Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves, leading to a rough first-round exit as the third seed in the West.
The Lakers tried to address the position by at the trade deadline by trading for Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets, but Williams failed his physical, leaving the team with limited options.
Now that the offseason is here, more options are on the table. One reported option the Lakers could pursue this offseason to address the center position is Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl.
Poeltl is set to make $19.5 million in the 2025-26 season and has a player option at the same price for the following season. According to HoopsHype, if he is unable to get an extension done with the Raptors, he could become a trade candidate.
The Raptors have the ninth pick in the NBA draft, and could select someone like Derik Queen to replace Poeltl long-term. That would only increase the odds of a Poeltl trade, whether at the trade deadline or as soon as this offseason.
While the Lakers have been rumored to be involved in huge trade ideas, such as for Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, a trade for a fantastic role player like Poeltl is more realistic and easier to pull off.
The Lakers can try to pull a similar deal as they did with the Hornets, but it might take a bit more, considering Poeltl is more of an established NBA player than Williams is.
If the Lakers are serious about contending next year, trading for Poeltl seems like a no-brainer move as long as they don't have to give up too much, such as an Austin Reaves. He would help out the team's rebounding, rim protection, and also be a solid lob threat for when Luka Doncic and LeBron James drive to the rim.
He doesn't provide much regarding floor spacing, but the Lakers can opt to still play a bit of small-ball if they want to run a five-out offense.
The Lakers are surely due for a busy offseason, with their biggest need being the center position. If they can address it with a good role player like Poeltl, then the rest of the moves they make in the offseason will be icing on the cake.
