Lakers Expected to Waive Two Players, Convert Multiple Two-Way Deals: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have some tough choices to make regarding the roster over the next few weeks. Los Angeles has multiple players on two-way deals and some of those players have entered into the rotation.
More news: NBA Insider Says Lakers Must Avoid West Rival 'At All Costs' in Postseason
With the postseason coming up, the Lakers will have to decide whether to convert their contracts to full-time NBA deals. But according to Lakers insider Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are expected to do just that.
The three players who are on two-way deals are Jordan Goodwin, Trey Jemison III, and Christian Koloko. Goodwin and Jemison III could be leading the way to be signed full-time but nothing is finalized yet.
Buha said that Los Angeles would likely be converting two of the three two-way deals while cutting multiple veterans in the process. The insider spoke about this on his latest podcast episode.
"There's a chance [of all three two-way guys being converted], but realistically, it's probably not gonna happen just because I think that the only two obvious players to cut on the roster are Cam Reddish and Alex Len,"
"Shake Milton has two more years of a non-guaranteed contract, which could be a valuable trade ship. Markieff Morris is a beloved figure in the locker room. He's an internal leader; Luka loves him, and LeBron loves him," Buha went on to say.
Goodwin has become a massive part of what the Lakers do and head coach JJ Redick loves him. The guard will likely be converted before his eligibly expires due to his importance to the team.
Read more: Lakers Must Convert Jordan Goodwin to Full NBA Contract Before Playoffs
The guard only has three more games to go so he could see his contract converted fairly soon. For the season, Goodwin has averaged 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.
The choice between Koloko and Jemison III is a little more complicated. Both offer the Lakers another big man for the postseason but neither is very experienced.
Los Angeles will have some tough choices to make over the next few weeks. This team has its sights on the postseason and seems to be looking toward another long playoff run this season.
More Lakers news:
Lakers' Bronny James Slams Haters Over Criticism During First NBA Season
Lakers May Reignite Trade Talks for Mark Williams Says NBA Executive
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.