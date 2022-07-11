Skip to main content
Lakers: Expert Thinks Troy Brown Jr. Could Have 'Biggest Role' Among LA Signees

Lakers: Expert Thinks Troy Brown Jr. Could Have 'Biggest Role' Among LA Signees

Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. believes his ability to play a variety of roles will be a big help to LA this season.

Lakers wing Troy Brown Jr. believes his ability to play a variety of roles will be a big help to LA this season.

The Lakers introduced their five free agent signings last week. Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, and Troy Brown Jr. all discussed with reporters what they hope to bring to LA next season. 

Of the five signees, Brown Jr. brings the most experience as a NBA swingman. The Wizards former first-round draft pick played limited minutes for the Bulls last season (16.0 MPG), but The Athletic's Jovan Buha thinks his potential value as a 3-and-D wing could play up in LA.

"Brown may be the least heralded of the free-agent signings, but his 3-and-D skill set could allow him to carve out the biggest role."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brown himself explained that despite shifting to a more off-ball role in Chicago, he can still be a distributor. 

“I definitely still have the playmaking.It’s just more so of what I’m asked to do. I think that’s the biggest thing is I’m definitely a team guy and I definitely want to win. So it’s one of those things where if I’m asked to be 3-and-D or if I’m asked to be a playmaker, I can definitely adjust. I think my versatility is the reason that I’m here in the NBA.”

Last season, Brown Jr. shot 35.3% from three and 41.2% from the field, the Lakers are hoping both those numbers improve this coming season if the former 15th overall pick is going to fulfill his 3-and-D prophecy.

The Lakers signed Troy Brown Jr. to a one-year deal that's worth just over $1.8M.

USATSI_17033883_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Discusses His Role with LA This Coming Season

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
austin reaves 11-4-21
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Compares Emerging Grizzlies Player to Austin Reaves

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18666783_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Undrafted Rookie Cole Swider Keeps Turning Heads

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: Own Startling Championship Odds Despite Lackluster Roster

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers: Rob Pelinka Hints at Future Moves for LA Roster

By Ryan Menzie20 hours ago
USATSI_17111828_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Damian Lillard Weighs in on LeBron James-vs-Michael Jordan Debate

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_18641649_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Has LA Unearthed a Pair of Undrafted Gems?

By Ryan Menzie22 hours ago
USATSI_6945280_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Might Retire Pau Gasol's Number Next Season Says Insider

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago