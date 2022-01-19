Skip to main content
Lakers: Experts Predict a Disappointing Trade Deadline For Los Angeles

Lakers: Experts Predict a Disappointing Trade Deadline For Los Angeles

Don't expect much from the Lakers.

Don't expect much from the Lakers.

At this point, Lakers fans are begging for their front office to make a decent move. Regardless of what that move is, fans out in Los Angeles know that a change is needed. Especially for a team that is fighting to get above the .500 mark. 

And while there have been plenty of names floated out there, don't expect the Lakers to do a whole lot. That seems to be the indication from experts and analysts from around the NBA. 

Most recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggested that the trade deadline could be very disappointing for Lakers fans. And his prediction is more than likely going to come to fruition out west. 

Read More

I think that for the most part, the Lakers' improvement is going to have to come from within. They just don't have tradeable assets. Especially with so few sellers in the market, there are going to be other teams who can offer those select few sellers better offers than the Lakers will be able to. 

In terms of assets to move, the Lakers really don't have much. They can dangle Talen Horton-Tucker all they want, but teams don't seem to be biting at his current level of talent. It's safe to say that Los Angeles values him and his ceiling far more than other teams around the league.

Aside from that, the Lakers don't even have any decent picks to offer. They cashed them out in trades for Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, and don't have a first-round to offer until 2027. 

With that being said, don't expect any major moves from the Lakers by the time the February trade deadline rolls around. 

pelinka
News

Lakers: Experts Predict a Disappointing Trade Deadline For Los Angeles

1 minute ago
lebron james 12-25-21 usa today
News

Lakers LeBron James on Keeping His Promise to Laker Nation

1 hour ago
USATSI_17523184
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Wears a Colin Kaepernick Jersey on Sideline for MLK Day

2 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James is the GOAT Over Michael Jordan

15 hours ago
USATSI_17523177 (1)
News

Lakers: James Worthy Praises LA's 'Maximum Effort' in Win Over the Utah Jazz

16 hours ago
USATSI_17523282
News

Lakers: Stanley Johnson Called the "Toughest Guy on the Team" by a Lakers Legend

18 hours ago
USATSI_17112949
News

Lakers Anthony Davis is One Step Closer to a Return

19 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel's Job Reportedly in Serious Jeopardy

21 hours ago