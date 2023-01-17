Lakers: Experts Unpack LeBron James Surpassing 38K Career Regular Season Points

LeBron became the second player in NBA history to score 38,000 regular season, closing in on Kareem's record

364. At this moment, that is how many points LeBron James needs to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record in the regular season.

In last night’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, James became the second player in NBA history to hit the 38,000-point mark and did it in the first quarter.

It’s incredible that someone who is considered a pass-first guy is closing in and will ultimately pass Kareem. Some assumed his record would be passed, but I’m not sure anyone thought it’d be LeBron.

Bally Sports NBA insiders Sandeep Chandok and Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson discussed James surpassing 38,000 points and how he’s been able to keep it up for so long.

Scoop B says it’s insane to see James still play at such a high level for so long.

“Everybody talks about the way he takes care of his body, but when you look at LeBron, I think there’s so many stark similarities between, at least in age. What he’s doing with the Los Angeles Lakers and what Michael [Jordan] did at age 38 as well. You saw LeBron on his birthday put up a performance against the Atlanta Hawks for the ages and got the win.”

To this day, the 38-year-old is playing at a superstar level, and there is no sign of slowing down. James is leading the Lakers in scoring with 29.2 points per game and is ranked 7th in the entire league in scoring.

Not only is James showing he can score at a high level, but he’s still an elite passer and rebounder, something he’s shown he can do his entire career.

If James can keep his pace of 29.2 points, he is estimated to pass Kareem’s record within the next 12 or 13 games.

Please don’t take James for granted, Laker fans.