Lakers Explored Blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Donovan Mitchell Three-Team Trade

Coordinating three-team trades is a difficult business in the NBA. Trying to solve two teams' problems in a deal is a challenge in itself, but three adds an exponential amount of complexity. However, based on numerous reports, the Lakers might very well have to pull one off in order to ship Russell Westbrook out of town.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha recently noted four teams that could be used to help facilitate a three-team deal, along with the Nets and Lakers, in a potential Westbrook-Irving deal.

So it didn't come as a huge surprise on Friday when Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that, according to "league sources", the Lakers had "conversations" about a three-team deal. The surprise was the fact fact that none of those three teams were the Brooklyn Nets.

Scotto reported that the Lakers explored a potential three-team deal with Jazz and Knicks.

"The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players, including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft pick compensation from the Knicks and Lakers. The Knicks also would’ve had to part with veteran salary filler(s), such as Derrick Rose to help make the salaries work."

On the surface, the potential deal that Scotto laid out would accomplish all three goals for the respective teams. The Lakers want to be out of the Westbrook business and add key rotational pieces.

New York desperately desires to pair Donovan Mitchell with the recently signed Jalen Brunson and an emerging R.J. Barrett.

Utah, who recently sent All-NBA center Rudy Gobert to Minnesota for a boatload of picks, wants to clear cap space for the future and tear their roster down to the studs.

It's an intriguing trade proposition, but as has been the case all summer, it comes down to whether or not the Lakers are willing to part with future first-round draft picks to make a deal happen.