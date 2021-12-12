Lakers Express Interest in Indiana’s Myles Turner

Although it has not yet been reflected in the win loss column, the Lakers defensive play has improved lately. In the last 10 games, the Lakers have a defensive rating of 107, 6th best in the league.

Still, the loss of players like Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Danny Green has opened up major holes on the defensive end, further undermining what coach Frank Vogel brings to the table.

Longtime Indiana Pacers insider Scott Agness said recently on the Fieldhouse Files podcast, that the Lakers and Pacers have engaged in some dialogue in trade talks regarding Myles Turner.

Don’t get too excited yet, Lakers fans. The Pacers are likely doing their due diligence as there have been a handful of teams that have come up in trade talks with Turner. Earlier this week, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz reported that the Pacers are looking to do a rebuild, and have focused much of their trade talks on Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert.

“It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity,” Turner told Jared Weiss of The Athletic. “I’m trying really hard to make the role that I’m given here work and find a way to maximize it. I’ve been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it’s clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”

The defensive stalwart has been a staple for the Pacers around the rim, as he averages a career 2.3 blocks per game in seven seasons. His efficiency numbers offensively this season are all career highs, shooting 53% from the field and just under 40% from three.

His potential with the Lakers at the five could prove to be a plus for guys like Anthony Davis, who has publicly expressed his displeasure of playing the five. Offensively the Lakers are their most potent with AD there, but defensively they struggle with rebounding, always allowing a substantial amount of second chance points to opponent. Turner would provide the Lakers the luxury of using him as a rim protector, while also stretching the floor with his ability to shoot the three.

Once December 15 hits, all players (including the ones who were signed this offseason) will be allowed to be traded. Looking at the Lakers’ roster, the only thing the Lakers could possibly offer is a combination of Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to match Turner’s $18 million salary. Whether the Lakers can land Turner or not, it is looking more and more likely that the team will need to make moves before the trade deadline if they are to have any chance at contending for the title this year.