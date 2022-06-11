Lakers Fan at NBA Finals Game in Boston Sets Internet Ablaze

This NBA Finals matchup is a difficult one to watch for Lakers fans. It's a truly a lesser-of-two-evils situation. Either the Bay Area based Golden State Warriors win their fourth title in eight years, or the Boston Celtics pass the Lakers for most NBA championships all-time. Neither situation is very appealing for Lakers fans.

Despite the paradoxical Finals matchup for Lakers fans, one LA diehard was spotted at Game 3 of the Finals that took place at the TD Garden in Boston. ESPN's Marcus Spears was kind enough to snap a photo of the fan and post it on Twitter.

First off, it takes some serious onions to pay for a seat at a NBA Finals in Boston that appears to be in the lower bowl of the TD Garden and show up in purple and gold.

Secondly, one can really enjoy the casual nature in which the fan appears to be taking in the game.

Thirdly, has anyone seen this guy since he decided to wear all Lakers gear to a Celtics NBA Finals game?