Lakers Fans Blast Frank Vogel and the Defense Following Embarrassing Loss

The Lakers suffered another embarrassing loss to the Thunder on Thursday night. With Oklahoma City in full-on rebuild mode, there is no reason that their only two wins of the year should have come against Los Angeles. Especially after they got out to an early lead in both contests.

The defense fell apart late again and opened the door for the Thunder to come back in the fourth quarter. Naturally, Lakers fans were not happy with the way things went down. And many of them turned on Frank Vogel.

One of the biggest criticism early on has been the rotations that Vogel has gone with. The Lakers head coach even admitted after the loss that they might have to go with a less-than-ideal lineup with LeBron James out.

If it's possible for a coach to be on the hot seat less than ten games into the season, Vogel is that guy right now. The Lakers are underperforming and it's not going unnoticed.

There is still time to get things figured out, but roster health will certainly play a role in that. The Lakers are going to be without LeBron for a week and could also be without Anthony Davis. AD sprained his thumb going for a layup in the second half of the loss and was noncommital to playing on Saturday against the Trail Blazers.