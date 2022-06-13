Lakers Fans React to Anthony Davis' Alarming Statement

Over the weekend, Lakers forward Anthony Davis caused quite the stir. In an appearance on the Nuke Squad YouTube gaming channel, the Lakers superstar admitted that he hasn't shot a basketball since April 5th. After such a disappointing season where Davis missed more games than he played, fans were a little frustrated to learn that he hasn't been in the gym putting up shots.

Josh Eberley of Hoop Magazine pointed out that AD can do as he pleases, but it's just an overall bad look.

Some fans are banking on the Lakers reported hiring of Rasheed Wallace helping change Davis' practice habits.

Including, Kendrick Perkins.