Lakers Fans React to Chris Paul Rumors
As the offseason gets going for the Los Angeles Lakers, the front office has a lot of questions to answer across the roster. Los Angeles was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round, and the team is now looking to build a more complete team.
The Lakers desperately need help at the center position, but the team also needs more depth across the board. Los Angeles has some tradable assets to work with this summer, and it could see them make some moves.
But one familiar name has popped up across the rumor mill to take over as the backup point guard. That would be veteran guard Chris Paul, who is scheduled to be a free agent this summer.
Paul has been linked to the Lakers for a long time now, and he recently commented on his future in the NBA. The veteran said that he wanted to play closer to where his family is, sparking all sorts of rumors about him coming to the Lakers.
While Paul isn't the same player that he once was, he could still provide decent production to Los Angeles. After his comments were revealed, many Lakers fans took to social media to give their thoughts on potentially bringing Paul into the organization.
Lakers fans seem to be pretty mixed on the idea of Paul coming to the team. This is likely due to his age, but he could be a good veteran to have in the locker room.
Paul was very productive this past season as well, playing in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs. The veteran put up 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.
His relationship with star LeBron James could also play a factor in things, and could see him make his way to the team. But Los Angeles has a lot of different routes that it can go this offseason, with the idea of Paul being one of them.
