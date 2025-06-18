Lakers Fans React to Historic $10 Billion Sale
The Buss Family has agreed to sell the majority stake of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers. In what is being mentioned as one of the more shocking moves in recent memory, the Lakers will now likely be run very differently going forward.
More Lakers news: Lakers Agree to Sell Majority Ownership to Dodgers Owner in Shocking Move
Jeanie Buss will remain as the governor of the team, but she will no longer have majority ownership. This could impact how the Lakers are run in terms of roster-building, coaches, scouting, and more.
With this wild sale, many Lakers fans took to social media to let their feelings be known.
"11 championships. The Lakers organization and fans will always be synonymous and grateful to the Buss Family. There’s no need for the disrespectful s*** I’m seeing."
Some fans have taken the high road, celebrating the success of the Buss family.
"Jerry Buss is the best sports owner of all time, @jeaniebuss has carried the torch, and part of that responsibility is to think very carefully about who they hand the franchise off to, and there is no better option. Thank you Jeanie, and the Buss Family. A new era begins"
All in all, this is a historic move from the Lakers, and fans generally seem to be happy about it. Many have started to call for Jeanie to sell the team in recent years, and it has finally happened.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Former Lakers Guard Has Strong Reaction to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kobe Bryant Comparisons
The new era of Lakers basketball starts now, with Walter as the majority owner of the team. Los Angeles has been guided by the Buss family since 1979, so this could be a big change for this iconic NBA franchise.
Los Angeles has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, and the timing of this is likely to give Walter the reins moving forward.
More Lakers news: Massive Trade Idea Sees Lakers Land Draymond Green, Star Center
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms He Will Retire...From One Team
Lakers Eyeing Long Time Target as Offseason Plans Take Shape
Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Named Target of Surprising Rival
Austin Reaves Breaks Silence, Drops Major Update on Lakers Future
Andrew Wiggins Seen as 'Realistic' Option For Lakers
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.