Lakers Fans React to Kobe Bryant 5-Year Death Anniversary
It has been five years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant tragically passed away. However, it wasn't just Bryant that was lost that day as nine people total lost their lives in the helicopter. accident.
Bryant's daughter, Gianna, was included in this. Jan. 26, 2020, was a hard day for many, including all the families and friends impacted. John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and Ara Zobayan are all missed and their memories still live on today.
Bryant was the most famous of the people lost, with the world losing an icon. The sport of basketball hasn't been the same since but his legacy has carried on and still is strong today.
Bryant brought so much joy to so many people during his playing days so when he was taken away, it was a tough reality. Fans and people all over came together to mourn the passing of Bryant.
The news was just as much of a shock as anything and it all seemed to happen so quickly. During his time with the Lakers, Bryant helped win the city of Los Angeles five NBA titles and had countless memories for the fans.
Bryant is still loved all around the world but it's a special bond with Los Angeles. The city saw Bryant grow up throughout his NBA career, going from being a young high school kid to a savvy veteran player.
It was almost like no other bond that Los Angeles has had with an individual player and you could see the hurt in people when the news was announced. For many, a piece of themselves died that day, with their once superhuman hero now gone.
It's hard to believe that it has been five years since the passing of Bryant but his passion for the game of basketball remains on in others. This is especially true for Lakers fans who are hurting today on the anniversary.
Many fans took to social media to show their gratitude for Bryant or to just simply honor the person who helped them become fans of the sport.
Bryant may have been taken from this world far too soon but his memory lives on forever. The legacy that he left is a special one and can never be taken from those who remember him.
