Lakers Fans React to LA's Reported Christian Koloko Signing
The Los Angeles Lakers have been fairly quiet for the majority of the offseason regarding any roster changes. But that all changed recently when it was announced that the team had reportedly signed center Christian Koloko to help bolster their frontcourt depth.
Koloko spent time with the Toronto Raptors during the 2022-23 NBA season after he was drafted out of the University of Arizona. He averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game over 58 appearances.
He was released by Toronto in Jan. of 2024 and was placed on the NBA Fitness Play panel after he was found to have blood clot issues. Los Angeles is waiting for clearance from the Fitness Panel to officially announce the signing of Koloko.
NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of the signing and that the Lakers were waiting for clearance.
"The Lakers and seven-foot center Christian Koloko have agreed on a deal, agent Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports says. Koloko is expected to have an opportunity for a role in Lakers frontcourt after he receives clearance from league’s fitness panel."
Koloko was selected in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 33 overall pick. During his time in college, he was named to the First-Team All-Pac 12 roster in 2022, as well as being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Pac-12 Most Improved Player, and being named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team. Each accolade for Koloko came during the 2022 season with the Wildcats.
He is an interesting piece for the Lakers frontcourt, especially given their lack of depth. Anthony Davis is the main piece for Los Angeles while Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes back him up.
Wood recently had surgery on his knee so he will miss the start of the regular season, putting the signing of Koloko into the limelight. Assuming he gets cleared, he could end up playing some key minutes for the Lakers this season as they try to go after another NBA title.
Los Angeles still has LeBron James alongside Davis so the Lakers believe they at least have a chance in the loaded Western Conference. This signing could end up being a low-risk, high-reward one if Koloko is able to contribute.
But what do the fans think of this reported signing? Multiple reactions were taken to social media, with the vast majority of them being positive.
More Lakers: Former LeBron James Teammate Weighs in on Lakers' Bronny Draft Pick